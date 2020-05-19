“Space Is Hard” in the First Official Trailer for Steve Carell’s Space Force: Watch

Space Force (Netflix)

Space Force, the new Netflix sitcom co-created by Steve Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), has released its first official trailer. And while “Space is hard,” as Carrell’s General Naird says in the clip, the jokes come easily for this veteran comedic cast.

As you may have guessed, the series mocks President Trump’s idea for sixth military branch. But the new satire has some targets on the political left, too, and in the trailer a young congresswoman of color with big hoop earrings has the bizarre idea to make “space is hard” the official Space Force motto. The trailer tracks General Naird as he goes from mocking the new branch to becoming its reluctant leader. He’s assisted by the scientist Dr. Adrian Mallory (John Malkovich, in a toned-down riff on Dr. Strangelove) and Secretary of the Air Force F. Tony Scarapiducci (Ben Schwartz). The show also stars helicopter pilot Angela Ali (Tawny Newsome), and Naird’s daughter Erin (Diana Silvers).



Rounding out the cast are Chris Gethard, Lisa Kudrow, Noah Emmerich, Jimmy O. Yang, Patrick Warburton, Jane Lynch, and the late, great comedian Fred Willard. Space Force comes in for a landing on May 29th, and you can check out the official first trailer below.

Last week, Steve Carell reunited with the rest of The Office cast to participate in a virtual wedding of some Office superfans. As for co-creator Greg Daniels, this is his second buzzy sitcom to premiere this year, after Amazon’s Upload debuted last month.