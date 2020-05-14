The Killers Dedicate “Caution” Performance on Fallon to Frontline Workers: Watch

The Killers' Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci on Fallon

The Killers may not be able to hit the road due to the pandemic, but they’ve certainly been making the rounds on the TV circuit. In support of forthcoming album Imploding the Mirage, Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and CBS This Morning. On Wednesday, the pair continued their streak by performing an at-home edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Broadcasting from a remote location, Flowers and Vannucci rolled out early single “Caution”. Though it was only just the two of them at the helms, their homemade, stripped-back rendition still captured the spark of The Killers’ songwriting prowess. Prior to the performance, Vannucci dedicated the song to workers “who are putting themselves out on the frontlines helping everybody in need,” adding, “We can’t tell you how much we appreciate that and how heroic that is.”



Watch the full video below.

Imploding the Mirage, originally due out May 29th, has been postponed to an unknown later date “due to delays in finalizing the album.” For more of the new LP, revisit their latest single “Fire in Bone”. Flowers is next slated to participate in a livestream honoring the 40th anniversary of the death of Joy Division’s Ian Curtis.