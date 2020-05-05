The Weeknd on American Dad

Throughout his entire discography, The Weeknd dishes on his salacious, sex-fueled nights and his luxe life of fancy cars and mansions. For his latest project, however, the Canadian R&B singer is looking to change that narrative, if for just 30 minutes.

Abel Tesfaye co-wrote and starred in the newest episode of Seth MacFarlane’s American Dad. Titled “A Starboy is Born” (referencing his Starboy album from 2016), it sees the artist show his true colors — and it’s a stark contrast from the rich playboy we’ve all come to know.



Kidnapped by Roger the Alien, The Weeknd settles into the Smith family household surprisingly quickly, reveling in homemade lasagna, mundane house chores, and suburban pleasantries. “I miss being around boring people like this family,” he says at the dinner table. The biggest reveal of the episode comes when the family daughter, Hailey, tries to sleep with the crooner: In dramatic cartoon fashion, The Weeknd rejects her advances by performing a new song called “I’m a Virgin”. Hips gyrating about, he admits that he’s still in search of the “right one” and even likens his purity to that of a 12-year-old boy.

“I’m a longtime fan of the show,” The Weeknd recently told Variety. “I always wanted to play a character that was the opposite of the public’s perception of me — and of course make fun of myself. Once I was given the opportunity I took complete advantage. Joel Hurwitz believed in the vision and he helped execute it beautifully.”

Check out “I’m a Virgin”, which was co-written by Electric Guest frontman Asa Taccone (who is also the brother of The Lonely Island’s Jorma Taccone). Below that stream the full episode of A Starboy is Born.

The Weeknd just released After Hours, his sonically fearless new album.

Also peep some fun promos featuring Roger as The Weeknd: