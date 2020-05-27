Waxahatchee to Play Entire Catalog During Weekly Livestreams

Waxahatchee, photo by Molly Matalon

Live music may not return until next year, but for the safety and longevity of music it’s probably for the best. On the bright side, it’s also the reason why everyone will get the chance to see Waxahatchee play her entire five-album discography next month. Today, Katie Crutchfield has announced a new livestream series where she will perform a different record in full each Monday in June.

Crutchfield, the singer-songwriter behind the Waxahatchee moniker, plans to dig through her catalog in chronological order over the course of the next month. Starting on June 1st, she will play her debut solo album, American Weekend. Following that on June 8th, she will revisit her breakthrough sophomore record Cerulean Salt from 2013. June 15th will see her play 2015’s critically lauded Ivy Tripp, with a performance of the 2017 LP Out in the Storm taking place on June 22nd. To close things out on June 29th, she will treat listeners to Saint Cloud, her latest full-length. Each show will take place at 8:00 p.m. CT at the livestream venue Noon Chorus, with tickets costing $15 per show or $50 for the entire series.



Crutchfield broke the news over Twitter, where she explained why she felt inclined to revisit her whole discography in the first place. “I’m announcing a run of 5 livestreams where I play all 5 of my albums in their entirety,” she said. “I’ve wanted to go back into my catalog & play some of the deep cuts for a while & this seems like a perfect way for me to do it. Join us every Monday in June.”

Like with most artists, coronavirus has shifted the album rollout Crutchfield originally planned for, but that hasn’t stopped her from delivering fans plenty of Waxahatchee treats. Over the last two months, she’s been rather busy in the digital public eye, covering songs by Caroline Polachek, joining forces with Whitney, and throwing a star-studded livestream concert with Kevin Morby.