Weezer Will Appear on The Simpsons This Weekend

Weezer on The Simpsons (Fox)

Weezer have many accomplishments during their 28-year career, and yet they’ve never achieved the nerd rock dream: being written into an episode of The Simpsons. That changes this Sunday, May 10th, when the California outfit will appear in an episode called “The Hateful Eight Year-Olds”, where they’ll play some recent singles as well as teasing the new song “Blue Dream”.

According to a press release, Weezer will voice a cover band called Sailor’s Delight, who supply the musical entertainment on Homer and Marge’s romantic cruise. They’ll play some favorites from The Black Album and Pacific Daydream, but the big news for devout Weezer fans (other than the whole Simpsons thing) is the reveal of the new song “Blue Dream”. It’s expected to be another metal-inspired cut, and will appear on the (currently delayed) new album Van Weezer. For a teaser of Sunday’s episode, check out the animated clip below, where Weezer shreds through the iconic Simpsons‘ theme song.



Previously, the band shared the Van Weezer singles “The End of the Game” and “Hero”, the latter of which is dedicated to frontline workers. Last year, the band recorded a version of “Lost in the Woods” for the Frozen II soundtrack, and in March Rivers Cuomo contributed to The Avalanches’ “Running Red Lights” featuring the late David Berman.