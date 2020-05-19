While You Watch: How to Work Out at Home

While You Watch - Workout From Home, artwork by Sophie Levy

While You Watch is a new health and wellness series that outlines a range of activities you can do at home. Today, to quote Olivia Newton-John, we’re getting physical.

Your health doesn’t have to suffer just because you’ve been glued to the television. Low or moderate-intensity workouts can be done from the comfort of your living room.



But, let’s be honest, distraction is key when it comes to less-than-desirable activities, which is why we often need something short and easy to stay motivated.

We want results, though, so in order to find the most effective workouts, we consulted with personal trainer Viggo Clausen for all the right moves.

Below, you can start doing any number of these exercises, all without buying any new equipment. Just pop on your favorite 20-minute show … and act accordingly.

Upper Body

— Front Arm Raise (3 sets of 12 raises)

Raise your arms straight out in front of you until they reach a 90 degree angle with your body, and repeat. If you don’t have weights, you can use household items like books or bottled beverages.

— Overhead Lateral Push (4 sets of 8 pushes)

With a weighted object over your head, push up vertically up and bring back down to your shoulders.

— Push Ups (4 sets of 10 push ups)

This one is pretty self-explanatory.

Legs

— Calf Raises (3 sets of 25 raises)

Stand on flat feet, raise your heels as high as possible, and slowly lower down.

— Wall Sit (3 sets of 45 second wall sits)

With your back flat against the wall, lower your body into a seated position and hold.

— Lunges (3 sets of 10 lunges per leg)

Take a long stride forwards, kneel into the stepping leg, and slowly return back to a standing position.

Glutes

— Donkey Kicks (3 sets of 12 kicks per leg)

With your knees and hands on the ground, raise one leg up directly behind you until you feel tension, and release back down.

— Squats (4 sets of 15 squats)

Sit down on an imaginary surface and stop when your leg and quad reach a 90 degree angle. Raise back up and repeat.

— Bridge Glute Squeeze (4 sets of 8 bridges)

With your back and shoulders on the ground, and your knees at a 90 degree angle, raise your glutes vertically until tension and release slowly towards the ground.

Core

— Standard Plank (3 sets of 60 second planks)

Place your forearms on the floor with elbows below shoulders and arms parallel to your body at about shoulder width. Keep a straight alignment throughout the body, rest weight on toes and elbows, and keep your neck up and look at the ground about 1-2 feet in front of yourself.

— Mountain Climbers (3 sets of mountain climbers for 45 seconds)

Get into a straight armed plank position and run your knees to your chest one at a time at a steady pace.

— Hollow Body Hold (4 sets of hollow body holds for 25 seconds)

With your back on the floor, create a crescent moon shape with your body by raising your arms and legs at the same time.

Cardio

— Jumping Jacks (3 sets of jacks for 2 minutes)

You got this one, right?

— High Knees (3 sets of high knees for 40 seconds)

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and lift up your left knee to your chest. Switch to lift your right knee to your chest. Continue the movement, alternating legs and moving at a sprinting or running pace.

— Running in Place (2 sets for 5 – 10 minutes)

Lightly jog in place at your own speed.