Wilco Debut New Song “Tell Your Friends” on Colbert: Watch

Wilco on Colbert

Wilco fans were treated to a brand new song during Wednesday night’s edition of A Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Each of the band’s members appeared virtually from their respective homes and were joined by their families for the premiere of “Tell Your Friends”.

“We miss each other. So we wrote a song about it to sing with each other, to sing to each other,” Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy said in a statement.



Proceeds from the song’s digital download, available now on Bandcamp, will benefit the World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit and non-governmental organization providing meals to underprivileged communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with “Tell Your Friends”, Tweedy also delivered a solo acoustic rendition of Wilco’s classic track “Jesus Etc”. Replay both performances below.

Wilco released their latest album, Ode to Joy, in October 2019. They had been set to tour this summer with Sleater-Kinney, but those dates were postponed due to the coronavirus. Previously during quarantine, Tweedy and his sons delivered a special performance of “Evergreen” from his bathroom, and covered “Please Don’t Bury Me” in honor of John Prine.