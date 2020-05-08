Within Temptation Unleash New Song “Entertain You”: Stream

Within Temptation

Within Temptation have released the new song “Entertain You”, a stand-alone single that was intended to coincide with the Dutch symphonic metal band’s now-postponed European tour with Evanescence.

The song crashes in with heavy, towering riffs, before pulling back for Sharon den Adel’s emotive vocals. According to a press release “Entertain You” is about “the urge for self-gratification at the expense of others.”



A statement from the band further explained, “Offenses, victimization, and exploitation. That happens every day and is mainly justified under the name of economic necessity, politics, religion, culture, sex, and race.”

Sharon den Adel also issued her own statement, remarking, “We often cannot and do not want to see the consequences of our urge to satisfy our personal needs. To justify or simply avoid the misery we inflict on others, we simply look the other way or start pointing fingers. We should look into the mirror more often and start questioning our own beliefs. We should try to understand not only ourselves, but also — and most importantly — others and the world around us. It’s not the easiest way, but it’s certainly one that brings us further in this individualistic society.”

As mentioned, “Entertain You” was slated to arrive while Within Temptation was on the “Worlds Collide Tour” with Evanescence in Europe this spring. Those dates have been rescheduled for September due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it remains to be seen if they’ll actually take place during that time.

In an interview with Metal Hammer, den Adel said that the band plans to release more new stand-alone singles in the coming months, following last year’s release of the full-length album, Resist.

Sharon Den Adel was previously featured in Heavy Consequence‘s “Beyond the Boys’ Club” column, and spoke about her experience as a woman in the metal universe.

Within Temptation and Evanescence Rescheduled 2020 Tour Dates:

09/02 — Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro Arena

09/03 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

09/05 — Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

09/06 — London, UK @ The O2

09/08 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

09/09 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

09/11 — Brussels, BE @ Palais 12

09/12 — Brussels, BE @ Palais 12

09/14 — Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

09/17 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

09/18 — Leipzig, DE @ Leipzig Arena

09/20 — Gliwice, PL @ Arena Gliwice

09/21 — Berlin, DE @ Velodrom

09/22 — Munich, DE @ Zenith

09/24 — Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall

09/25 — Esch-Sur-Alzette @ LU Rockhal

09/27 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

09/29 — Milan, IT Mediolanum @ Forum Milan