Yankee Stadium Parking Lot to Host Drive-In Concerts and Movies This Summer

Yankee Stadium, photo via Shutterstock

With the pandemic limiting social interactions, the concept of the drive-in is making a comeback. New York state recently reopened its drive-in movie theaters, but New York City will be taking things to the next level come summer. As Time Out New York reports, the Yankee Stadium parking lot will be turned into a weekend carnival experience dubbed Uptown Drive-In.

Beginning in July, the iconic baseball stadium will host drive-in movies and concerts featuring local musicians every night Friday through Sunday, with a “brunch series” occurring on Saturday and Sunday. What’s more, the festivities will include carside dinner service, interactive games, and giveaways. The stage will be elevated to be seen from attendees’ cars, with sound streamed from the PA system directly to car radios.



The events are being brought to New Yorkers by MASC Hospitality Group, the team behind Bronx Night Market, the Bronx Beer Festival and Uptown Epicure Festival. With those annual gatherings canceled for 2020, the company shifted gears to focus on the Uptown Drive-In experience.

Tickets will be all-inclusive and available online on a first-come, first-serve basis. Prices are still being worked out, but MASC’s Marco Shalma told Time Out, “We’re working with city and state officials, and some of our sponsors to reduce cost as much as we can to be able to make this very affordable, and for as many New Yorkers as possible.” He also promises raffles for folks to win tickets.

