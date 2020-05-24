Yeah Yeah Yeahs Perform “Phenomena” from Quarantine: Watch

Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform in quarantine

Last month, Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer Karen O dusted off the band’s track “Our Time” for a special solo performance from quarantine. This weekend, she returned with another socially-distant performance video, this time with YYYs guitarist Nick Zinner in tow.

With Karen singing from her closest and Zinner appearing remotely via a laptop, the pair played “Phenomena” from their 2006 album Show Your Bones. For added effect, Karen decorated her closest with streamers, strobe lights, and even a smoke machine. Catch the replay below.



Karen captioned the video, writing, “Party anywhere (closet) anytime (any day of the week) safe at home. 💥”

YYYs’ last album, Mosquito, dropped in 2013. Earlier this year, Karen O said she was “ready to make” new music with the band again. “It feels like time to have something new out there,” the frontwoman excitedly noted at the time.