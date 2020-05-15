Zoé

Mexican alt-rockers Zoé have announced a new album called Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia. As a preview, they’ve shared its lead single, “SKR”, as well as a music video.

Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia is the band’s seventh studio album to date. It follows their Grammy-winning record Aztlán, which came out back in 2018. While no tracklist has been revealed yet, at least we have “SKR” to tide us over.



The song was written by frontman León Larregui and produced by Craig Silvey, who’s worked with fellow alt-rock stars like Arctic Monkeys and Arcade Fire. You can hear a bit of the former mixed in with The Strokes here, as the single uses a closely plucked guitar line to build tension before resolving it all in the chorus, sliding into melodic, drawn-out notes.

In the “SKR” music video, directed by Larregui and Diego Vargas, the viewer soars through a sci-fi world created with 3D animation. You fly past caves, squeeze by tall pillars, dip into bodies of water, and eventually resurface to glide over a forest and find a Disney-esque castle on a mountain. It’s surreal and enchanting — a perfect match for the song itself. Watch it below.