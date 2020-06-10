2021 Rock am Ring and Rock im Park Festivals: System of a Down, Green Day, and Volbeat to Headline

System of a Down (photo by Amy Harris), Green Day (photo by Philip Cosores)

The massive twin festivals Rock am Ring and Rock im Park in Germany were among the major events canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, organizers have announced the initial details of the 2021 fests, with planned 2020 headliners System of a Down, Green Day, and Volbeat all agreeing to sign on for next year’s events.

Rock am Ring and Rock im Park were set to celebrate their 35th and 25th anniversaries, respectively, this year. In addition to System of a Down, Green Day, and Volbeat, the 2020 lineups would have also featured Deftones, Korn, Disturbed, Weezer, The Offspring, and many more acts.



As of now, only the three headliners are confirmed, with the rest of the 2021 artists yet to be announced. Rock am Ring and Rock im Park will take place concurrently on the weekend of June 11th-13th, 2021, in the cities of Nürburgring and Nürnberg, respectively.

System will headline Rock im Park on Friday (June 11th) and Rock am Ring on Sunday (June 13th). Green Day tops the Rock am Ring bill on Saturday (June 12th) and the Rock im Park lineup on Sunday. And Volbeat will headline Rock am Ring on Friday and Rock im Park on Saturday.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out with System of a Down between now and next June, as singer Serj Tankian and drummer John Dolmayan have been on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to the current protests and political climate in the States. Tankian has called for the end of the Trump regime, while Dolmayan has praised the president as “the greatest friend to minorities.”