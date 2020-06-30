30 Rock Blackface Episodes Pulled at Tina Fey’s Request

30 Rock (NBC)

30 Rock is about to get slimmer. As Variety reports, creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock alongside NBCUniversal have requested that four episodes featuring characters in blackface be removed from streaming networks and syndication.

“As we strive to do the work and do better in regards to race in America, we believe that these episodes featuring actors in race-changing makeup are best taken out of circulation,” Fey explained in a statement obtained by Variety. “I understand now that ‘intent’ is not a free pass for white people to use these images. I apologize for pain they have caused. Going forward, no comedy-loving kid needs to stumble on these tropes and be stung by their ugliness. I thank NBCUniversal for honoring this request.”



The four episodes include “Believe In The Stars” (Season 3, Episode 2); “Christmas Attack Zone” (season 5, Episode 10); “Live from Studio 6H” (Season 6, Episode 19), and the East Coast version of “The Live Show” (Season 5, Episode 4). A source tells the publication that all four episodes will be scrubbed from streaming services by the end of the week, and taken out of syndication. In fact, fans won’t even be able to purchase them on iTunes and/or Google Play.

In related news, 30 Rock is getting a brand new episode on July 16th when the cast — specifically, Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer — reunite for a scripted special on NBC.

