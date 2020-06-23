AFI to Host Live Conversation with Spike Lee, Stream Do The Right Thing for Free

Spike Lee in "Do the Right Thing"

Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing will be honored this week by the American Film Institute. The 1989 Oscar-nominated masterpiece has been named their latest Movie Club selection, and to celebrate, they’ll be speaking to the director himself.

“AFI Movie Club’s global reach has inspired the need for more thoughtful discussions about films that have shaped our culture,” said CEO Bob Gazzale. “Do The Right Thing is a timeless and timely classic, and Spike Lee has forever proven himself the voice for change that we need now more than ever. We would like to thank our partners at Universal for their essential support in educating and inspiring audiences around the world.”



The conversation goes down this Thursday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST via the AFI YouTube channel. In anticipation, the film will be free to stream on Amazon, Apple, Charter, Comcast, Cox, Dish, DirecTV, FandangoNOW, Google, Microsoft, Redbox, Sony, Verizon, Vudu and others from June 22nd to the 29th.

In related news, Lee’s film adaptation of David Byrne’s American Utopia will premiere on HBO later this year. His latest feature, Da 5 Bloods, is currently streaming on Netflix.