Alanis Morissette Reschedules Jagged Little Pill Tour with Garbage and Liz Phair

Alanis Morisette had big plans in 2020 surrounding the 25th anniversary of her landmark album, Jagged Little Pill. Most notably, she had been set to embark on a North American tour featuring a full album performance at each stop. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tour has been postponed until 2021. Today, Morissette revealed rescheduled dates for her Jagged Little Pill tour, plus details for a deluxe reissue of the album and other goodies.

The tour is now set to run between June and September 2021, with fellow 90s alt-rock royalty Garbage and Liz Phair serving as support for the entirety of the tour. Tickets for the postponed dates will be honored at these rescheduled shows. If you don’t already have tickets, you can get them here.



In the interim, fan will be able to enjoy Jagged Little Pill in other mediums. To start, a digital deluxe edition of the album will be released on June 26th, featuring a new acoustic live album capturing Morissette’s performance at Shepherd’s Bush in March 2020. Below, you can preview the new live album via a performance of “Ironic”.

Additionally, all five videos from Jagged Little Pill have been remastered in 4K and will be released between June 26th and July 2nd via Morrissette’s YouTube channel. The exact schedule is as follows: “Ironic” on June 26th; “You Oughta Know” on June 29th; “Hand In My Pocket” on June 30th; “You Learn” on July 1st; and “Head Over Feet” on July 2nd.

If that weren’t enough, Morissette will also offer up a free digital screening of the long out-of-print Jagged Little Pill Live film from 1997. It will stream on YouTube on Sunday, June 28th at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Morissette isn’t just waxing nostalgic, however: on July 31st she’ll release a new album called Such Pretty Forks in the Road.

Alanis Morrissette’s Jagged Little Pill 2021 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

07/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/11 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Blues Festival

07/31 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

08/01 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

08/03 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

08/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/08 – Salt Lake City,AZ @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/12 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

08/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/20 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

08/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/22 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/25 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

08/26 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/28 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

08/29 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/31 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

09/01 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

09/03 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/04 – Mansfield, MA @ The Xfinity Center

09/05 – Saratoga, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts

09/08 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/10 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

09/11 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino

09/12 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

09/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/18 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre