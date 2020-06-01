Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Amazon Prime in June 2020

Artemis Fowl, Da 5 Bloods, Shirley, and Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

Don’t get lost scanning through Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Netflix. Consequence of Sound has rounded up the best of the best on all four streaming networks, all so you can avoid that mindless meandering on your couch.

Granted, we’ve already shown you everything coming to Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Netflix in June 2020. But, for brevity’s sake, we’ve assembled an easy-to-read guide that you can consult throughout the month.



On the TV front, Netflix is on fire with final seasons for both 13 Reasons Why and Dark, the return of Queer Eye and F is For Family, and a new comedy special from Eric Andre. Elsewhere, Disney Plus will close up shop on their Mandalorian docuseries, while Hulu debuts both The Best of the Bachelor and Love, Victor.

Those looking for some major films are in luck. Spike Lee is back with Da 5 Bloods for Netflix, Elisabeth Moss is Shirley Jackson in Hulu’s Shirley, and Artemis Fowl is finally dropping on Disney Plus. What’s more, Amazon has multiple tentpoles from last year.

So, take a look and plan accordingly.

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime

Movies

Child’s Play (2019) – Available June 12th

Crawl (2019) – Available June 18th

Dirty Dancing (1987) – Available June 1st

Equilibrium (2002) – Available June 7th

Kingpin (1996) – Available June 1st

Knives Out (2019) – Available June 12th

The Natural (1984) – Available June 1st

Spy Kids (2001) – Available June 30th

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008) – Available June 1st

Where The Wild Things Are (2009) – Available June 30th

TV Shows

Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4 – Available June 21st

What’s Coming to Disney Plus

Movies

America’s Greatest Animals – Available June 5th

Artemis Fowl – Available June 12th

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief – Available June 26th

Tarzan – Available June 26th

TV Shows

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Available June 19th

Schoolhouse Rock (S1) – Available June 19th

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 – Available June 26th

What’s Coming to Hulu

Movies

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) – Available June 2nd

Casino (1995) – Available June 1st

Charlie’s Angels (2019) – Available June 25th

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) – Available June 1st

Child’s Play (2019) – Available June 12th

Cliffhanger (1993) – Available June 1st

Crawl (2019) – Available June 18th

Dave (1993) – Available June 1st

Digging for Fire (2015) – Available June 1st

Dirty Dancing (1987) – Available June 1st

Equilibrium (2002) – Available June 1st

I Am Legend (2007) – Available June 1st

Kingpin (1996) – Available June 1st

Meet the Fockers (2004) – Available June 1st

Meet the Parents (2000) – Available June 1st

Natural Born Killers (1994) – Available June 19th

October Sky (1999) – Available June 1st

Out of Sight (1998) – Available June 19th

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) – Available June 30th

Poetic Justice (1993) – Available June 12th

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) – Available June 1st

Shirley (2020) – Available June 5th

The American President (1995) – Available June 1st

The Wood (1999) – Available June 1st

The X-Files (1998) – Available June 1st

Thelma & Louise (1991) – Available June 1st

True Romance (Director’s Cut) (1993) – Available June 1st

Up in the Air (2009) – Available June 1st

TV Shows

The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere (ABC) – Available June 9th

Children’s Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim) – Available June 1st

Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original) – Available June 19th

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original) Available June 5th

What’s Coming to Netflix

Movies

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Original Movie) – Available June 12th

The Disaster Artist – Available June 1st

The Help – Available June 1st

Lady Bird – Available June 3rd

TV Shows

13 Reasons Why—Season 4 – Available June 5th

Dark—Season 3 – Available June 27th

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything – Available June 23rd

F is for Family—Season 4 – Available June 12th

Fuller House—Season 5b – Available June 2nd

Pose—Season 2 – Available June 11th

Queer Eye—Season 5 – Available June 5th

