Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Amazon Prime in June 2020

Don’t get lost scanning through Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Netflix. Consequence of Sound has rounded up the best of the best on all four streaming networks, all so you can avoid that mindless meandering on your couch.
Granted, we’ve already shown you everything coming to Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Netflix in June 2020. But, for brevity’s sake, we’ve assembled an easy-to-read guide that you can consult throughout the month.
On the TV front, Netflix is on fire with final seasons for both 13 Reasons Why and Dark, the return of Queer Eye and F is For Family, and a new comedy special from Eric Andre. Elsewhere, Disney Plus will close up shop on their Mandalorian docuseries, while Hulu debuts both The Best of the Bachelor and Love, Victor.
Those looking for some major films are in luck. Spike Lee is back with Da 5 Bloods for Netflix, Elisabeth Moss is Shirley Jackson in Hulu’s Shirley, and Artemis Fowl is finally dropping on Disney Plus. What’s more, Amazon has multiple tentpoles from last year.
What’s Coming to Amazon Prime
Movies
Child’s Play (2019) – Available June 12th
Crawl (2019) – Available June 18th
Dirty Dancing (1987) – Available June 1st
Equilibrium (2002) – Available June 7th
Kingpin (1996) – Available June 1st
Knives Out (2019) – Available June 12th
The Natural (1984) – Available June 1st
Spy Kids (2001) – Available June 30th
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008) – Available June 1st
Where The Wild Things Are (2009) – Available June 30th
TV Shows
Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4 – Available June 21st
What’s Coming to Disney Plus
Movies
America’s Greatest Animals – Available June 5th
Artemis Fowl – Available June 12th
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief – Available June 26th
Tarzan – Available June 26th
TV Shows
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – Available June 19th
Schoolhouse Rock (S1) – Available June 19th
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 – Available June 26th
What’s Coming to Hulu
Movies
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) – Available June 2nd
Casino (1995) – Available June 1st
Charlie’s Angels (2019) – Available June 25th
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) – Available June 1st
Child’s Play (2019) – Available June 12th
Cliffhanger (1993) – Available June 1st
Crawl (2019) – Available June 18th
Dave (1993) – Available June 1st
Digging for Fire (2015) – Available June 1st
Dirty Dancing (1987) – Available June 1st
Equilibrium (2002) – Available June 1st
I Am Legend (2007) – Available June 1st
Kingpin (1996) – Available June 1st
Meet the Fockers (2004) – Available June 1st
Meet the Parents (2000) – Available June 1st
Natural Born Killers (1994) – Available June 19th
October Sky (1999) – Available June 1st
Out of Sight (1998) – Available June 19th
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) – Available June 30th
Poetic Justice (1993) – Available June 12th
Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993) – Available June 1st
Shirley (2020) – Available June 5th
The American President (1995) – Available June 1st
The Wood (1999) – Available June 1st
The X-Files (1998) – Available June 1st
Thelma & Louise (1991) – Available June 1st
True Romance (Director’s Cut) (1993) – Available June 1st
Up in the Air (2009) – Available June 1st
TV Shows
The Best of The Bachelor: Series Premiere (ABC) – Available June 9th
Children’s Hospital: Complete Series (Adult Swim) – Available June 1st
Love Victor: Series Premiere (Hulu Original) – Available June 19th
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original) Available June 5th
What’s Coming to Netflix
Movies
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix Original Movie) – Available June 12th
The Disaster Artist – Available June 1st
The Help – Available June 1st
Lady Bird – Available June 3rd
TV Shows
13 Reasons Why—Season 4 – Available June 5th
Dark—Season 3 – Available June 27th
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything – Available June 23rd
F is for Family—Season 4 – Available June 12th
Fuller House—Season 5b – Available June 2nd
Pose—Season 2 – Available June 11th
Queer Eye—Season 5 – Available June 5th
