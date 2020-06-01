What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in June 2020

Knives Out (Lionsgate)

Amazon Prime Video can get confusing. Like its global namesake, the streaming service is a digital jungle of titles. That’s why each month Consequence of Sound puts together a full list of new TV and film titles being dropped into the thick of it.

June 2020 is kind of meh, but it does offer a few spirited titles from 2019. There’s Rian Johnson’s Knives Out, Alexandre Aja’s Crawl, and the fairly unnecessary remake of Child’s Play that came and went a year ago.



Elsewhere, there’s the Farrelly brothers’ best film in Kingpin, Robert Redford’s baseball classic The Natural, two Spy Kids flicks for the young ones, and the 2006 documentary The U.S. vs. John Lennon.

Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some snacks. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting Hulu, Disney Plus, and Netflix.

What’s Coming

Available June 1st

The Cookout (2004)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights (2004)

Fair Game (2010)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Futureworld (1976)

Grown Ups (2010)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Incident At Loch Ness (2004)

Joyride (1996)

Kingpin (1996)

Nate And Hayes (1983)

The Natural (1984)

Sex Drive (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Trade (2007)

Wristcutters: A Love Story (2007)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

Available June 3rd

Takers (2010)

Available June 5th

Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava (2020)

Available June 7th

Equilibrium (2002)

Available June 12th

Child’s Play (2019)

Knives Out (2019)

Available June 15th

The U.S. vs. John Lennon (2006)

Available June 18th

Crawl (2019)

Available June 19th

7500 (2019)

Available June 21st

Life In Pieces: Seasons 1-4

Available June 26th

Pete the Cat: Season 2, Part 1

Available June 27th

Guns Akimbo (2020)

Available June 30th

The Gallows Act II (2019)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

One For The Money (2012)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

Where The Wild Things Are (2009)

