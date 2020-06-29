AMC Theatres Delays Reopening Until July 30th

AMC Theaters

With new coronavirus cases spiking across the US, AMC Theatres is pushing back its reopening date by two weeks to July 30th.

The move follows the recent postponements of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Disney’s live-action Mulan remake, both of which are slated to be the first new tentpole titles to screen in theaters. Tenet was recently moved back to July 31st, while Mulan was postponed until August 21st.



As of now, AMC expects to open most of its 600 theaters across the country by July 31st. There will of course be numerous safety protocols in place, including limited theater capacities, contactless ticketing, and limited vending options. At one point, AMC had planned on not requiring guests to wear face masks, citing a desire to avoid “a political controversy.” However, following public outcry, the theater chain reversed course and will now require such face coverings to be worn. (Editor’s note: If you’re looking for a fun movie-themed mask, might we suggest checking here.)

Adam Aron, CEO & President, AMC Theatres said in a statement, “We continue to devote extraordinary resources into our plan to operate our theatres with a hyper commitment to the safety and health of our guests and associates, notably in the United States through our new AMC Safe & Clean initiative. Our theatre general managers across the U.S. started working full time again today and are back in their theatres gearing up to get their buildings fully ready just a few weeks from now for moviegoers. That happy day, when we can welcome guests back into most of our U.S. theatres, will be Thursday, July 30th”

Of course, given the unpredictable nature of the virus and America’s disinterest in mitigating its spread, there’s a very real possibility we’ll be writing another article about another delayed reopening in the near future.

