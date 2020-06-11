André 3000, photo by Michael Powell

André 3000 has reemerged. No, not with a new verse or track, but with new merch. The Outkast members is selling shirts specifically to benefit Movement for Black Lives.

The long-sleeved black T-shirts are based on the jumpsuits 3 Stacks wore during OutKast’s 2014 reunion tour. Each one is emboldened with one of 13 phrases André 3000 wore across his chest during that anniversary trek, along with a “Not 4 Sale” tag printed on the left sleeve.



(Why 13? André isn’t known for doing things haphazardly, so one has to wonder if it’s a reference to the 13th Amendment.)

Designs include “across cultures, darker people suffer most. why?”, “can one rest in peace & violence?”, “narcissistic americans.”, “obviously oblivious.”, “which type of stereo are you?”, and the direct “breathe.” The collection will only be available for three days, with 100% of proceeds benefiting M4BL.

In a statement on his website and reposted on Instagram, André 3000 wrote,

“Something very important is happening all over the world and it is happening to all of us. How does it make you feel?

For 3 days, a selection of shirts inspired by a collection of my jumpsuits will be sold and 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Movement for Black Lives to aid in their fight to end police brutality & racial injustice against Black people. This is only one piece in the war against systemic racism. It takes all of us. BLACK LIVES MATTER … at a minimum.”

Available from XS to XXL, the shirts are priced at $75. Purchase yours via André 3000’s website.