Arca and Rosalía Join Forces on New Song “KLK”: Stream

Rosalía and Arca, photo by Shaun MacDonald

Two of the music world’s biggest international names, Arca and Rosalía have teamed up for the new single “KLK”.

The joint track serves as the latest single from Arca’s forthcoming album, KiCk i. Featuring co-production from the Venezuelan artist’s long-time collaborator Cardopusher, “KLK” is described in a press release as a “cyberpunk reggaetón song.” It’s a joyous and jittery electronic banger that finds Rosalía singing (loosely translated from Spanish) “Here with me, we are blessed!”



Check out how Arca and Roslía’s vocals intertwine throughout “KLK” by taking a listen below.

“KLK” marks the fourth song released from KiCk i following “Mequetrefe”, “Nonbinary”, and “Time”, The album is set for a June 26th release via XL Recordings. Besides Rosalía, other guests include SOPHIE and Arca’s frequent associate Björk. It follows Arca’s self-titled record from 2017, which we named one of our favorite albums of the year.

The track is just the latest collaboration from Rosalía, who shared “TKN” with Travis Scott in May and has been teasing something with Billie Eilish. The Catalonian pop star also released the standalone singles “Dolerme” and “Juro Que”.