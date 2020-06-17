Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know?” Video Surpasses One Billion Views on YouTube

Arctic Monkeys' 2013 video for "Do I Wanna Know?"

Pop a bottle of champagne and congratulate the Arctic Monkeys. The indie rock group’s 2013 music video for “Do I Wanna Know?” officially has more than one billion views on YouTube — a rare feat few musical acts have accomplished.

At the time of publishing, the AM clip has reached 1,001,608,013 total views since it was first uploaded on June 18th, 2013, almost exactly seven years to the day. According to Music Week, the impressive milestone means Arctic Monkeys join an elite, exclusive club of only 25 videos that have reached the one billion mark.



Justin Bieber’s “Sorry (3.29 billion), PSY’s “Gangnam Style” (3.63 billion), and Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” (3.85 billion) are among the 25 videos to have earned over one billion views, per Digital Trends. The most-viewed visual is “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, which has nearly 7 million.

Narrowing things down by genre reveals an even greater reason for Arctic Monkeys to celebrate; fewer than 12 rock bands have attained such a status on YouTube. That small grouping includes Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” (1.16 billion) and Guns N’ Roses’ “November Rain” (1.37 billion).

The “Do I Wanna Know?” video was directed by David Wilson and animated by Blinkink. The now-iconic clip heavily featured fluctuating sound waves, much like those on the album cover for AM. Illustrations of people, cars, and roads — some black and white, others fully colored — can also be seen throughout.

Watch the record-breaking “Do I Wanna Know?” video below and purchase AM here. Alex Turner & co.’s most recent album, Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, dropped in 2018.