Axl Rose: President Trump Is a “Repulsive Excuse for a Person with a Sick Agenda”

Axl Rose (photo by Amy Harris), Donald Trump (via YouTube)

President Trump’s latest tirade against the “lamestream media” has caught the ire of Axl Rose. On Sunday, the Guns N’ Roses singer responded to a Trump tweet by turning the president’s own words against him.

In regard to the protests and rioting going on in multiple U.S. cities as a result of the death of George Floyd as he was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officers, Trump tweeted on Sunday afternoon: “The Lamestream Media is doing everything within their power to foment hatred and anarchy. As long as everybody understands what they are doing, that they are FAKE NEWS and truly bad people with a sick agenda, we can easily work through them to GREATNESS!”



Late Sunday night, Rose responded to the tweet with one of his own, using the same descriptive words as the president but making Trump the subject of the criticism instead of the media: “Lamestream media ISN’T doing everything within their power 2 foment hatred n’ anarchy, that’s U! As long as we get what Ur doing, that Ur FAKE NEWS n’ a truly bad, repulsive excuse 4 a person w/a sick agenda, we can work past U w/whatever it takes 2 a better, stronger future!!

While Rose’s tweets are usually few and far between, he has often used the platform to take down Trump and his administration. Just last month, he engaged in a Twitter feud with Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin, calling the Trump cabinet member an “asshole.”

Rose is one of several prominent musicians expressing their outrage at the president. On Saturday, Evanescence singer Amy Lee blasted Trump on Facebook as “a president who calls a press conference in the middle of a nationwide outcry, only to try and change the subject and not even MENTION the murder of George Floyd and the immeasurable injustices that came before it.” Meanwhile, Lady Gaga referred to him as “a fool and a racist.”

The mainstream media hasn’t been spared either. During a press conference in Atlanta, rapper Killer Mike called out CNN as he gave an impassioned speech against police brutality while also urging people not to burn down their own city. “I love CNN … but what I’d like to say to CNN right now — karma’s a mother…,” he remarked, in reaction to CNN’s Atlanta headquarters being attacked. “Stop feeding fear and anger every day. Stop making people so fearful. Give them hope!”

Guns N’ Roses recently postponed their summer North American tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with plans to announce rescheduled dates in the near future.

See Axl Rose’s tweet below, followed by the Trump tweet that fueled the Guns N’ Roses singer’s ire.

Lamestream media ISN’T doing everything within their power 2 foment hatred n’ anarchy, that’s U! As long as we get what Ur doing, that Ur FAKE NEWS n’ a truly bad, repulsive excuse 4 a person w/a sick agenda, we can work past U w/whatever it takes 2 a better, stronger future!! — Axl Rose (@axlrose) June 1, 2020