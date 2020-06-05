Barack and Michelle Obama Host Virtual Graduation Ceremony with Beyoncé, BTS, Lady Gaga: Watch

The Obamas, photo via Getty

On Sunday, June 7th, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will host YouTube’s virtual graduation ceremony “Dear Class of 2020”. Streaming live and for free on YouTube, the festival-style event combines classic commencement day themes with a diverse array of entertainment.

Joining the Obamas for “Dear Class of 2020” are Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake, the cast of Schitt’s Creek, and more. You can find all the details — including when and where to watch, who is performing, and much more — below.



“Graduation is a tradition that students and families look forward to and with the current state of the world, YouTube is lending some inspiration in the form of a virtual commencement,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content for YouTube. “We hope bringing together noteworthy, influential speakers along with performances from some of their favorite artists will provide encouragement for the students who have worked so hard to get here.”

When Does “Dear Class of 2020” Take Place?

The live webcast kicks Sunday, June 7th, beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET / Noon p.m. PT. Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher initiative will host the first hour of the event (3-4 p.m. ET), which includes a commencement addresses from Mrs. Obama and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

President Obama’s keynote address will be featured in the fourth hour of the special (7-8 p.m. ET), followed by Katy Perry leading graduates in the ceremonial tassel-turn at the end of the celebration.

BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Malmua, and Katy Perry will headline the post-graduation party starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Where Can I Watch “Dear Class of 2020”?

“Dear Class of 2020” will be livestreamed on YouTube (see the embed below), as well as on YouTube’s Learn@Home site, available across mobile devices, desktops, and connected TVs.

Additionally, viewers can use the Google Meet to invite friends and family to a virtual watch party. Instructions on how to set up a Google Meet watch party are available here.

Who are the Commencement Speakers?

Along with former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, scheduled commencement speakers include Beyoncé, BTS, Lady Gaga, Malala Yousafzai, Condoleezza Rice, and Sundar Pichai.

Who Are the Musical Performers?

BTS, Lizzo, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, Khalid, and Malmua are also expected to perform during the livestream. Plus, Camila Cabello, Tove Lo, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Leon Bridges, and Noah Cyrus will team up for a collaborative cover of U2’s “Beautiful Day” produced by Finnead. There will also be a performance of “Still I Rise” featuring Janelle Monaé, Kelly Rowland, Yara Shahidi, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Who Else Will Be Making Guest Appearances?

Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Stephen Colbert, Justin Timberlake, Joseph Gordon Levitt, Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart, Michael B. Jordan, Jimmy Kimmel, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Seth Rogen, Russell Wilson, & Ciara, Phoebe Robinson, John Mulaney, Hasan Minhaj, Alicia Keys, Keegan Michael Key, Jake Gyllenhaal, Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Billy Porter, Shawn Mendes, and Jack Black, along with the casts of Schitt’s Creek, Euphoria, and The Simpsons.