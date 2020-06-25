Becca Mancari Headlines 615 Pride Livestream to Benefit Nashville’s Launch Pad: Watch

Becca Mancari, photo by Zac Farro

Tonight, our June Artist of the Month Becca Mancari is taking part in the 615 Pride livestream benefit for Nashville Launch Pad. The concert event is set to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT, and you can watch it over at the Consequence of Sound Facebook page.

Joining Mancari will be fellow Nashville residents The Blam Blams, Lord Goldie, and Kelly Hoppenjans. It’s all taking place at Helping Our Music Evolve (HOME), a non-profit community space where local musicians can record, rehearse, create content, and more. While safely socially distancing, the venue allows the multi-camera livestream feel more like an in-person concert experience than similar events, complete with full lighting and sound engineering.



Presented by LunaSea Media, 615 Pride will benefit Nashville Launch Pad, a “street free sleep” initiative aimed at helping the homeless youth population of Davidson County find safe shelter. Launch Pad is currently working to create a network of temporary safer sleeping shelters for those aged 18 to 24, with a special focus on being open and affirming to those in the LGBTQ community.

Donations can be made directly to Launch Pad, as well as via Venmo or PayPal. Tune into 615 Pride below or over on Facebook.

The livestream comes ahead of Mancari’s sophomore album, The Greatest Part, which is due tomorrow, June 26th via Captured Tracks. To further celebrate, she’ll be performing a livestream album release show tomorrow at Grimey’s. The Greatest Part collaborator Julien Baker and Natalie Prass will be sitting in, and you can watch via Mancari’s YouTube page.