Public Enemy Perform “Fight the Power” with Nas, The Roots, and More: Watch

Public Enemy perform at 2020 BET Awards 2020

Public Enemy joined forces with Nas, The Roots’ Questlove and Black Thought, YG, and Rapsody for a special performance of “Fight the Power” to kick off the 2020 BET Awards on Sunday night. The all-star collaboration, which was filmed remotely, was interspersed with protest footage and other powerful imagery to go along with updated lyrics referencing George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Rayshard Brook.

Elsewhere during the BET Awards, Lil Wayne revisited his 2009 track “Kobe Bryant” in tribute to the late NBA legend; Megan The Stallion delivered a post apocalyptical performance of her new single “Girls in the Hood” and her remix of “Savage”; and DaBaby referenced George Floyd’s murder in a powerful visual for his performance of “Rockstar”.



You can replay all of these performances below.

Big winners at the 2020 BET Awards included Migos (Best Group), Lizzo (Best Female R&B/Pop Artist), Megan Thee Stallion (Best Female Hip Hop Artist), DaBaby (Best Male Hip-Hop Artist), Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial (Album of the Year), and Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl” (HER Award). Because of the coronavirus, the entire event was filmed remotely for the first time in the show’s 20-year history.

Additionally, Beyoncé was honored with the Humanitarian Award in recognition of her philanthropic efforts. Former first lady Michelle Obama presented Queen Bey with the award.

Public Enemy, Nas, The Roots and More Perform “Fight the Power”

Lil Wayne Performs “Kobe Bryant”

Megan Thee Stallion Performs “Girls In The Hood” and “Savage (Remix)”

DaBaby Performs “Rockstar”

Beyoncé Accepts BET Humanitarian Award with Introduction from Michelle Obama