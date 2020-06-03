Bhad Bhabie Enters Rehab for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment

Bhad Bhabie

Bhad Bhabie is seeking treatment in a recovery facility for mental and substance abuse issues, according to TMZ.

The 17-year-old rapper born Danielle Bregoli has reportedly been in rehab for the last several weeks as she deals with “a combination of things” including issues stemming from childhood trauma as well as substance abuse.



In a statement to TMZ, Bregoli’s management team said, “We are very proud of Danielle for recognizing that she needed help and seeking it out.”

Bregoli first gained fame when her appearance on 2016 on Dr. Phil went viral. The following year, she became the young female rapper ever to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 with her debut single, “These Heaux”. Her debut mixtape, 15, landed her a second top 100 entry with “Hi Bitch” and also featured collaborations with YG, Lil Baby, and City Girls.