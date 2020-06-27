Bill and Ted 3 Release Date Delayed Two Weeks

Bill & Ted Face the Music (United Artists Releasing)

It’s been almost thirty years, but the third installment of the Bill and Ted franchise will have to wait a little longer. Bill & Ted Face the Music has been pushed back two weeks to avoid sharing the calendar with Tenet.

Both movies have been shuffling around release dates. Most recently, Tenet was scheduled for July 31st, but it was delayed yet again amidst a surge of COVID-19 cases. Now Christopher Nolan’s latest mindbender is hoping to land sometime between August 12th and 14th. Bill and Ted had planned to Face the Music on the 14th, but rather than compete with a sci-fi blockbuster juggernaut, Bill & Ted’s producers are content to catch the next dance on August 28th.



As a sequel to 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the new flick picks up with the titular heroes enduring the monotony of middle age. Alex Winter reprises his role as William “Bill” S. Preston, Esq. while Keanu Reeves returns to the part of Theodore “Ted” Logan. Their daily routines are interrupted by a visitor from the future, who warns them that they only have 78 minutes to write a song that saves all life in the universe. Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine co-star as their daughters, while Kid Cudi has a “significant role”and Arcade Fire’s Win Butler has a cameo.

Apart from Tenet, Bill & Ted Face the Music won’t have much competition. Open cinemas have been playing older movies, and last weekend Jaws and Jurassic Park led the box office.

