Bill and Ted Face the Music (Orion Pictures)

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21st. Today, however, is Bill and Ted Day — June 9th, aka 6/9, aka “69 dudes!” — and to celebrate, Orion Pictures has dropped the film’s first poster and trailer. Spoiler: They’re both totally excellent!

Now middle-aged and no longer the teen slackers outside the Circle K, William “Bill” S. Preston, Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves) are called up and reminded they’ve yet to save the world with their one universal song.



Tasked to write and complete the tune, the two heroes set out on another time-traveling adventure, this time involving their daughters: Samara Weaving as Thea Preston and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie Logan. It’s pretty far out.

Grab a slushee and watch below. You can also peep and download the film’s most bodacious poster. Despite the names being aligned wrong at the top, it should make one killer iPhone cover and no doubt keep you satiated until August.

Bill & Ted Face the Music arrives on August 21st. In addition to the aforementioned, the Steven Soderbergh-produced and approved film also stars Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, the late George Carlin in repurposed footage, and, yes, William Sadler as Death from the rather incredible 1991 sequel Bogus Journey.