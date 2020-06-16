Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Birth Certificate Confirms Spelling of Grimes and Elon Musk’s Baby’s Name

If you thought Grimes and Elon Musk were trolling when they announced the name of their child to be X Æ A-12, think again

by
on June 16, 2020, 10:16am
1 comment
Grimes Elon Musk Change Baby Name California Law Comply X Æ A-Xii 12
Grimes and Elon Musk, photo via Getty, X Æ A-Xii (photo via Twitter/@elonmusk)

If you thought Grimes and Elon Musk were simply trolling when they announced the name of their child to be X Æ A-12, think again.

TMZ has gotten a hold of little X’s birth certificate and it confirms his full name, though with a small caveat. Because California law stipulates that only the 26 letters of the alphabet can be used in a person’s name, the birth certificate drops the e-ligature “Æ” and number “12” to spell out the name as such: “X AE A-XII Musk”.

As for how to pronounce X’s name? That seems to still be up for debate. Grimes previously explained that the “X” stood for “unknown variable,” and that Æ is the Elven spelling of AI, meaning artificial intelligence. Grimes wrote, “It’s just X, like the letter X. Then AI. Like how you said the letter A then I. However, Musk contends the Æ is pronounced “Ash”. The A-12 refers to the Lockheed A-12 OXCART, a reconnaissance aircraft built for the CIA.

Musk is still riding high after his Space X successfully launched two AC/DC-loving astronauts into space last month. However, he’s also found himself embroiled in a bit of controversy; while feuding with local health officials over the re-opening of a Tesla plant in California, Musk tweeted the conservative political euphemism “take the red pill,” prompting an angry response from Grimes’ mother. Earlier this month, after finally re-opening the plant, it was reported that several of his employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Grimes and Elon Musk birth certificate

Previous Story
Revisiting Five Extraordinary Evenings at the Royal Albert Hall
Next Story
Randy Newman Sings “Mr. President (Have Pity on the Working Man)” for Trump on Fallon: Watch
1 comment