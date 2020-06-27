Björk is Playing Actual Concerts With a Live Audience in Iceland Next Month

Björk

Björk is set to become one of the first major artists to stage an actual concert since the coronavirus pandemic crippled the live music industry. In August, the Icelandic songstress will play a trio of concerts from the Harpa Hall in Reykjavík featuring a live audience.

The first show is scheduled for August 9th and sees Björk accompanied by the Hamrahlíð Choir. For the second and third performances, taking place on August 15th and 23rd, respectively, she’ll be joined by members of the the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra. Specifically, the orchestra’s string ensemble will perform with Björk on the 15th, while its brass section will join her for the show on the 23rd, along with the flute septet Viibra (via Pitchfork).



If you’re wondering how, well the answer is simple: Iceland has a competent government which has successfully managed the coronavirus crisis. To date, there are only 1,836 confirmed cases in the country, and just four new cases were reported yesterday.

Tickets for each performance will be available beginning July 2nd. For those unable to attend in person, Björk will also be streaming all three concerts live online. Proceeds benefit Kvennaathvarfið – a charity that supports women and immigrants of different origin within Iceland.

“I feel we are going through extraordinary times, horrifying but also an opportunity to truly change,” Björk says in a statement. “It is demanded of us that we finally confront all racism, that we learn that lives are more important that profit, and look inside us and finecomb out all our hidden prejudices and privileges.” Regarding the concerts, she says they’ll be “unplugged… performed without beats and electronics.”

Björk had been scheduled to embark on a European orchestral tour this summer, but was forced to postpone the dates due to the coronavirus. Recently, she made her entire discography available on Bandcamp, and collaborated with Arca on a song called “Afterwards”.

