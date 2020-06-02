Music Industry Goes Dark in Observation of Blackout Tuesday

Today, in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement and the ongoing protests surrounding the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, much of the music industry is participating in “Blackout Tuesday”. Music industry executives Jamila Thomas and Brianna Agyemang launched the 24-hour initiative, which calls on fellow music professionals to take “an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change” by disconnecting from work and reconnecting with their communities. Many record labels, streaming services, and publicity firms are participating in the blackout, as are musicians themselves by ceasing activity on social media.

Here at Consequence of Sound, we will be observing the day by highlighting stories regarding the Black Lives Matter Movement, the ongoing protests calling for the end of police brutality and institutional reform, and actions of good-will taken by professionals in our industry.



Additionally, we encourage our readers to support the following organizations directly involved in forwarding the movement and protecting those fighting for it:

— Reclaim the Block, a Minneapolis-based grassroots organization investing in violence prevention and community initiatives beyond policing.

— Black Visions Collective, a queer and trans-led organization supporting emerging Black leadership in Minnesota.

— North Star Health Collective, whose members are on the frontlines providing medical assistance to injured protestors.

— NAACP Legal Defense Fund, which is providing free legal counsel to protestors.

— Local Bail Funds to help secure the release of individuals arrested during lawful and peaceful protests.

— Campaign Zero, a police reform campaign associated with Black Lives Matter that seeks to end police brutality and militarization via data-driven policy solutions.

— National Police Accountability Project, a charity from the National Lawyers Guild that promotes holding law enforcement accountable for legal violations.

— We Love Lake Street, a non-profit funding the rebuilding of Minneapolis’ Lake Street, starting with the direct support of small businesses and local storefronts.