BLACKPINK Perform Record-Smashing New Single “How You Like That” on Fallon: Watch

BLACKPINK on Fallon

Hours after unveiling their new single to the masses, the K-pop phenoms BLACKPINK performed it live for the first time on Friday night’s The Tonight Show. Appearing remotely via a soundstage, and accompanied by a troupe of backing dancer, BLACKPINK delivered “How You Like That” with the energy and choreography you’ve come to expect from the K-pop group. Catch the replay below.

In the first 24 hours of its release, “How You Like That” set a number of world records. Most notably, the single was viewed 82.4 million times on YouTube, smashing the single day record previously held by BTS’ “Boy With Luv” (74.6 million). Additionally, a total of 1.65 million people tuned in to watch the video’s live premiere on Friday, topping BTS’ previous record of 1.54 million. As of publication, “How You Like That” has amassed over 100 million views in total, making it the fastest video in YouTube history to cross the milestone.



“How You Like That” serves as the first taste of BLACKPINK’s upcoming studio album, due out later this year. Recently, they collaborated with Lady Gaga on “Sour Candy” from her latest album, Chromatica.