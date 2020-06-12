Bob Dylan Reveals Rough and Rowdy Ways Tracklist

Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan has unveiled the track list for his forthcoming new studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, which due out June 19th via Columbia Records.

The great bard revealed all 10 tracks in a folksy video on his Instagram account. As expected, the tracklist album features previously released singles: “False Prophet”, “I Contain Multitudes”, and, yes, the 17-minute closer “Murder Most Foul”.



As previously reported, the album marks his first release of entirely new material in eight years (specifically, 2012’s Tempest). Sadly, he won’t be able to support the album until likely next year as he recently canceled his planned tour.

Watch the announcement below, and pre-order your copy of the album here.

Rough and Rowdy Ways Tracklist:

01. I Contain Multitudes

02. False Prophet

03. My Own Version of You

04. I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You

05. Black Rider

06. Goodbye Jimmy Reed

07. Mother of Muses

08. Crossing the Rubicon

09. Key West

10. Murder Most Foul