Bonnaroo 2020 Officially Canceled

Bonnaroo, photo by David Brendan Hall

Bonnaroo has officially pulled the plug on its 2020 festival amid ongoing concerns over the coronavirus.

The Manchester, Tennessee festival had previously been postponed from its normal June dates to September with the hope that the virus would have subsided by then. Unfortunately, Donald Trump is president and new cases have skyrocketed in the last 30 days.



“Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality,” festival organizers said in a statement.

As of now, Bonnaroo plans to return June 17th-20th, 2021, during which the festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Additionally, organizers are promising a virtual Bonnaroo weekend to be held September 24th-27th, 2020, featuring “some of our favorite moments from past and present, along with some special surprises.” More details will be announced shortly.

This year’s physical staging of Bonnaroo was to feature Tool, Lizzo, Vampire Weekend, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Oysterhead, Flume, Tenacious D, The 1975, and Primus, among others.

