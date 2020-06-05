Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Brian Wilson Performs “Love and Mercy” on Colbert: Watch

The Beach Boys mastermind aptly said: "We’re all in this together"

by
on June 04, 2020, 11:47pm
0 comments
Brian Wilson Performs "Love and Mercy"
Brian Wilson on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Brian Wilson popped up on Thursday night’s episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Beach Boys singer-songwriter performed two songs remotely from his grand piano, most notably his timeless ballad “Love and Mercy”.

“Hi, this is Brian Wilson everyone,” the old bard announced over his keys. “I just want you guys to know that we’re all in this together.” From there, he dove right into the crescent waves of his veteran falsetto — as angelic as ever.

Watch below. Don’t forget: On June 19th, Wilson and legendary songwriter and arranger Van Dyke Parks are reissuing their first collaborative album, 1995’s Orange Crate Art. So, if you’re looking for some rays, well, there you go.

In related news, his embarrassment of a cousin Mike Love recently made waves for his own quarantine anthem. We can’t remember the title, but boy howdy do we remember the John Stamos-starring video. What a nightmare.

Previous Story
Universal Music Group Establishes $25 Million “Change Fund”
Next Story
Kathy Bates Storms Through the Misery of Dolores Claiborne
No comments