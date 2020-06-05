Brian Wilson on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Brian Wilson popped up on Thursday night’s episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Beach Boys singer-songwriter performed two songs remotely from his grand piano, most notably his timeless ballad “Love and Mercy”.

“Hi, this is Brian Wilson everyone,” the old bard announced over his keys. “I just want you guys to know that we’re all in this together.” From there, he dove right into the crescent waves of his veteran falsetto — as angelic as ever.



Watch below. Don’t forget: On June 19th, Wilson and legendary songwriter and arranger Van Dyke Parks are reissuing their first collaborative album, 1995’s Orange Crate Art. So, if you’re looking for some rays, well, there you go.

Legendary musician @BrianWilsonLive treats us to TWO songs tonight! Here’s one of them called “Love and Mercy” #PlayAtHome pic.twitter.com/LKqfdN7swG — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 5, 2020

In related news, his embarrassment of a cousin Mike Love recently made waves for his own quarantine anthem. We can’t remember the title, but boy howdy do we remember the John Stamos-starring video. What a nightmare.