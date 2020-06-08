Bruce Campbell Announces Director and Title for New Evil Dead Film

Ash vs Evil Dead (Starz)

Back in 2019, Sam Raimi confirmed plans for another Evil Dead movie. At the time, he stressed that there were three roads: One, he’d make a fourth film with Bruce Campbell, or two, they’d continue the story of the 2013 reboot, or three, they’d reboot the whole thing again. Lo and behold, we finally have an answer.

In a new interview with Empire, Campbell has confirmed that Raimi and team are going with the third option, and he’s announced both its title and director. “It’s called Evil Dead Now,” Campbell explained. “Sam [Raimi] handpicked Lee [Cronin] – he did a cool movie called The Hole in the Ground. We’re going to get that sucker out as soon as practical.”



Admittedly, this is probably the least desired route for fans, but hey, the same was said about the 2013 remake, and that turned out to be one of the best horror films of the 2010s. Besides, Cronin is something of a coup, seeing how The Hole in the Ground was quite the critical darling for A24 last year.

So, what the hell’s the story to this Evil Dead?

Campbell continued, “From this point forward, they kind of have to stand on their own. Which is fine. And liberating. You could have different heroes, different heroines in this case. This one’s gonna be a little more dynamic. We just want to keep the series current. And the mantra, really, is that our heroes and heroines are just regular people. That’s what we’re going to continue.”

In 2018, the franchise came to an abrupt halt when Starz foolishly canceled Ash Vs. Evil Dead after three seasons. Following its series finale, Campbell disappointed fans everywhere when he hung up his boomstick. Since then, fans have hoped he’d have a change of heart, including his co-stars Dana DeLorenzo and Ray Santiago, who recently told ComicBook.com they believed they could convince him to come back.

Hey, never say never in this universe. In the meantime, revisit the 1981 original with The Horror Virgin below.