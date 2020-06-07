BTS Donate $1 Million to Black Lives Matter

BTS

BTS aren’t just talking the talk; they’re walking the walk. Days after issuing a public statement in support of Black Lives Matter, the influential K-pop group has now pledged $1 million to the organization.

In a statement to Variety, Black Lives Matter confirmed the donation: “Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression. We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives.”



In a tweet written in Korean and English earlier this week, BTS expressed their solidarity for the movement. “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Along with BTS’s own actions, the group’s fans have mobilized online to support movements against police brutality. It began when stans crashed the Dallas Police Department’s anti-protest app, and continued throughout last week with the hijacking of the #AllLivesMatter and #BlueLivesMatter hashtags.