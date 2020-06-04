BTS’ Jungkook Shares First-Ever Solo Single “Still with You”: Stream

BTS' Jungkook

BTS are currently in the midst of their annual BTS Festa, a string of releases celebrating their debut singles album, 2013’s 2 Cool 4 Skool. In the lead up to the official June 12th anniversary, the K-pop megastars have shared content like a “summer version” video for “Airplane Pt. 2” and rehearsal footage of them performing “Dionysus” off their latest full-length, Map of the Soul: 7. Today’s drop comes in the form of brand new music: the first-ever solo track from group member Jungkook, “Still with You”.

Opening with heavily falling rain, “Still with You” is a ballad smoothed by jazzy double bass, trumpet, and piano. Singing in Korean, Jungkook croons (via Genius’ translated lyrics), “Behind the faint smile that looked at me/ I’m going to draw a beautiful purple/ We may not be on the same page/ But I want to walk this path with you.” Fans will note the color imagery there, as the term “I purple you” has long been used by the BTS Army to show their adoration for the band.



Listen to the song below.

Earlier today (Thursday, June 4th), BTS released a rare political statement expressing their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. “We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter,” they tweeted.

K-pop has actually paid a large role in the current political discourse and upheaval happening in America right now. By mobilizing the genre’s substantial online presence, Stans were able to crash an app the Dallas Police Department was using to gather information on protesters, and they’ve been hijacking #AllLivesMatter and #BlueLivesMatter hashtags that have tried to shift attention away from the core grievances of #BlackLivesMatter.