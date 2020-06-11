BTS Announce New Album Map of the Soul : 7 ~ The Journey ~

BTS

BTS can’t stop, won’t stop… even during a global pandemic. On the heels of their participating in the Obamas’ “Dear Class of 2020” digital graduation event, during which the k-pop group gave a commencement speech and headlined the afterparty, BTS has announced a new album.

Map of the Soul : 7 ~ The Journey ~ marks BTS’s first Japanese album in over two years. It’ll be released digitally on July 14th with a physical release to follow in the U.S. on August 7th.



The Journey expands on the tracklist of BTS’s most recent Korean album, Map of the Soul : 7, which was released back in February. Included on the new album are two original songs, “Stay Gold” and “Rasen no Meikyuu -DNA Kagaku Sousa-“, as well as newly recorded versions of “ON”, “Black Swan”, “Make It Right”, and “Dionysus” in Japanese.

Limited-edition versions of the album include a bonus video disc containing the music video for “Stay Gold” and its “making of” footage, plus other music videos. Pre-orders are now ongoing.

The first single, “Stay Gold” will be released digitally on June 19th.

Map of the Soul : 7 ~ The Journey ~ Artwork:

Map of the Soul : 7 ~ The Journey ~ Tracklist:

01. INTRO : Calling

02. Stay Gold

03. Boy With Luv (Japanese version)

04. Make It Right (Japanese version)

05. Dionysus (Japanese version)

06. IDOL (Japanese version)

07. Airplane pt.2 (Japanese version)

08. FAKE LOVE (Japanese version)

09. Black Swan (Japanese version)-

10. ON (Japanese version)

11. Lights

12. Your eyes tell

13. OUTRO : The Journey