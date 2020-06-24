Bug Hall, Actor Who Played Alfalfa in The Little Rascals, Arrested For Huffing Air Duster Cans

Bug Hall, best known for playing Alfalfa

Brandon “Bug” Hall, who played “Alfalfa” in The Little Rascals, was arrested this past weekend for allegedly huffing air duster cans.

The Weatherford Police Department in Texas said they received a call requesting a welfare check after Hall was seen huffing cans near a hotel dumpster. Officers subsequently found multiple air duster cans in his hotel room, and arrested him for misdemeanor possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical, according to Page Six. He was booked and release on bail.



Along with The Little Rascals, Hall appeared in the 1996 adventure comedy The Stupids opposite Tom Arnold, and in 1997’s Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves as Adam Szalinski. More recently, he’s made guest appearances on television series including CSI and Criminal Minds.