New Candyman Teaser Trailer Will Make You Scream: Watch

Candyman (Universal)

In another world, we’re two weeks into discussing Candyman. In this one, though, we’re two months away, thanks to Covid-19 forcing Universal to push the film back from June 12th all the way to September 25th. Today, to keep the hype machine gassed and going, they’ve dropped another teaser trailer for Nia DaCosta’s highly anticipated reboot.

Beware, it’s only 30 seconds, but it’s the morsels that keep us hungry for more, right? Well, there are plenty of crumbs in this one. From the puppetry animation that DaCosta previewed weeks ago to more shots of the gentrified horror that awaits us.



Watch the teaser trailer below.

As previously reported, the film is produced by Jordan Peele and serves as a direct sequel to the 1992 thriller. Tony Todd returns as the titular anti-hero alongside newcomers such as Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, and Cassie Kramer.

Here’s the official synopsis:

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright, move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials.

With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.