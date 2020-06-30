Menu
Carl Reiner Tributes: Mel Brooks, Steve Martin, Rob Reiner, Conan O’Brien Honor Hollywood Icon

Also read tributes from Billy Crystal, George Clooney, Albert Brooks, and Adam Sandler

on June 30, 2020, 6:29pm
Carl Reiner Tributes
Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks, photo courtesy of Twitter

Carl Reiner, the legendary comedian, actor, and director whose career spanned seven decades, passed away Monday night at the age of 98. In the wake of his passing, close friends, family, and colleagues all offered their thoughts and condolences.

His son, Rob, mourned the loss of his father early this morning on Twitter, writing: “Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.”

Longtime colleague and closest friend Mel Brooks offered a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, writing:

Carl was a giant, unmatched in his contributions to entertainment. He created comedy gems like The Dick Van Dyke ShowThe Jerk and Where’s Poppa? I met him in 1950 when he joined Sid Caesar on Your Show of Shows and we’ve been best friends ever since. I loved him. When we were doing The 2000 Year Old Man together there was no better straight man in the world. So whether he wrote or performed or he was just your best friend—nobody could do it better. He’ll be greatly missed. A tired cliché in times like this, but in Carl Reiner’s case it’s absolutely true. He will be greatly missed.

Steve Martin, Reiner’s comedic muse for The Jerk, Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid, The Man with Two Brains, and All of Me, tweeted, “Goodbye to my greatest mentor in movies and in life. Thank you, dear Carl.”

Dick Van Dyke, the titular star of Reiner’s iconic TV series, paid his respects on Twitter: “My idol, Carl Reiner, wrote about the human comedy. He had a deeper understanding of the human condition, than I think even he was aware of. Kind, gentle, compassionate, empathetic and wise. His scripts were never just funny, they always had something to say about us.”

His Ocean‘s trilogy co-star George Clooney also released a statement, writing: “Carl Reiner made every room he walked into funnier, smarter, kinder. It all seemed so effortless. What an incredible gift he gave us all. His was a life well lived and we’re all the better for it. Rest in peace my friend.”

A number of luminaries and celebrities similarly grieved the loss of the icon online, including Conan O’Brien, Jerry Seinfeld, Billy Crystal, Albert Brooks, Better Midler, Alan Alda, Adam Sandler, Jason Alexander, Sarah Silverman, Stephen Colbert, William Shatner, and many more. As expected, it’s an exhaustive roundup, all of which we’ve collected below.

