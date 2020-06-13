Christine and the Queens Performs “I Disappear in Your Arms” on Fallon: Watch

Christine and the Queens on Fallon (NBC)

Christine and the Queens stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night to play “I Disappear in Your Arms”, a bonus track off this year’s La Vita Nuova EP. Héloïse Letissier, the artist behind the moniker, used the opportunity to turn the song into an emotionally moving performance in the middle of an empty venue — a stark reminder of all the concerts the coronavirus pandemic has canceled.

In the live performance, Letissier belts out the lyrics to “I Disappear in Your Arms” while the booming synth percussion from the Christine and the Queens track echoes behind her. She finds herself standing in a shadow-laded venue, completely alone, while dolled up in a frilly white blouse. That’s when she begins pacing around the empty room, locking eyes with the camera, before she concludes the rendition with improvised, snappy dance moves against the backdrop of a beam of light.



Watch a replay of the performance below.

All told, this was a much more dramatic, albeit similarly intimate, performance as Christine and the Queens’ recent musical appearance on Colbert. Letissier may be feeling sad these days, but she’s got a heart of gold that maintains her status as being the highest star in the room.