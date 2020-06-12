Chromeo Release Cheeky EP for the Pandemic Era, Quarantine Casanova: Stream

Chromeo, photo by Heather Kaplan

Chromeo have just delivered the funkiest release of the coronavirus era so far. Stream the cheeky 10-track Quarantine Casanova EP below.

The collection began somewhat haphazardly during the early days of the pandemic lockdown. Chromeo’s Dave 1 and P-Thugg kicked off quarantine by freestyling a song called “Clorox Wipe”, simply to bring some playfulness to folks who were suddenly thrust into such uncertainty. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with fans begging for more. Chromeo obliged, and eventually the Quarantine Casanova EP was born.



Tracks take on love in the time of social distancing (“6 Feet Away”), embrace ennui (“Stay in Bed (And Do Nothing)”), and namedrop Dr. Anthony Fauci (“‘Roni Got Me Stressed Out”). There are five new songs in total, coupled with the instrumentals for each one.

Proceeds from sales on Bandcamp are being donated to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp COVID-19 Relief Fund, which seeks to help the Black and Brown communities that have been most vulnerable to COVID-19. Chromeo are also selling a T-shirt and poster featuring the Quarantine Casanova album art to benefit Kaep’s charity.

Stream Chromeo’s Quarantine Casanova and purchase it via Bandcamp below. The effort follows their 2018 full-length Head Over Heels, which you can grab on vinyl here.

In related news, Dave 1 recently teamed up with his real-life brother, A-Trak, for a new project called The Brothers Macklovitch. Check out their first single “Give Love to Get Some” here.

Quarantine Casanova Artwork:

01. Clorox Wipe

02. 6 Feet Away

03. Stay in Bed (And Do Nothing)

04. ‘Roni Got Me Stressed Out

05. Cabin Fever

06. Clorox Wipe [Instrumental]

07. 6 Feet Away [Instrumental]

08. Stay in Bed (And Do Nothing) [Instrumental]

09. ‘Roni Got Me Stressed Out [Instrumental]

10. Cabin Fever [Instrumental]