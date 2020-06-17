Chris D'Elia

On Netflix’s You, Chris D’Elia portrayed a stand-up comedian who also happened to be a child molester. Turns out playing a pedophile may not have been a huge stretch for the actor, as he’s now been accused of numerous incidents of sexual misconduct, many involving underage girls.

The accusations began with a Twitter thread started by a user named Simoné (@girlpowertbh). After calling out the irony of D’Elia being cast on You, she shared alleged screenshots of the comedian asking her to “send me a pic.” According to Simoné, she was 16 at the time, and in retrospect felt she was being “groomed” by D’Elia. She stated the only reason she “never met up and never got physically m*lested” was because she got a boyfriend her own age.



“I am also definitely not the only underage girl he did this too,” she added in a latter tweet. “Just an fyi.”

That, apparently, opened the flood gates. Another Twitter users, @SheRatesDogs, began collecting threads from anonymous individuals with various stories about D’Elia’s predatory and pedophilic behavior. The list is long, but some of the allegations involve exposing himself to a hotel staff member in Cleveland in 2018, asking two girls (one of whom was underage) back to his hotel room “to ‘cuddle'” in Boulder last year, soliciting nudes from minors, blackmailing those who had sent him pictures, and attempting to use social media to meet numerous women, occasionally offering to fly them out to his location.

There are also some claims of sexual assault, such as an individual who says D’Elia got their then-17-year-old sister to go out to LA in 2014. “He then kept giving her alcohol until she was basically unconscious and had sex with her,” wrote the accuser.

Included in the threads are handfuls of screenshots of texts, DMs, and emails. Many see messages allegedly from D’Elia asking to “make out,” “get naked,” or “send pics.” Coming from women saying they were between about 16 and 21 at the time, the dates of the exchanges appear to range from around 2011 to 2019. (It’s perhaps worth noting D’Elia got divorced in 2010.) D’Elia was born in 1980, making him around 30 to 31 during the earliest alleged incidents, and 39 at the time of the most recent ones.

Accusers assert D’Elia would often act “rude” and “angry” when they would deny him. There are also claims that he has been going back and deleting potentially incriminating tweets and DMs.

Update: D’Elia has denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ. “I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point,” he said. “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.”

That said, he went on to suggest he has in the past used his celebrity in inappropriate ways, though he refrains from specifically addressing any of the accusers’ claims: “That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better.”

Fellow comedians have commented on the situation on Twitter. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer Django Gold joked, “This Chris D’Elia shit is wild, but I guess it’s always the first person you suspect.”

Lane Moore quipped, “Who could’ve known Chris D’Elia was a creep other than anyone who’s ever looked at him or heard him say things.”

Amidst all the accusations, video surfaced of D’Elia talking about how the days of young girls being “girls” are “long gone.” “You ever see a fucking 14-year-old? She looks 30. I’ve never seen — there’s no such thing as a 14-year-old girl anymore. They go from like six to 25,” he says in the clip.

Find that video along with a number of the posts in question below.

Chris D’elia talking about 14 year old girls pic.twitter.com/KpncTAAXwY — Jake Taylor (@Jakertay) June 17, 2020

imagine getting owned by a 16 year old pic.twitter.com/wKTSx6ie5S — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

i am also definitely not the only underage girl he did this too. just an FYI. — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 16, 2020

first conversation i ever had with him. pic.twitter.com/zf8BrFSzgC — simoné (@girlpowertbh) June 17, 2020

Concentrating on the high school girls’ stories right now pic.twitter.com/dewutlbJ8u — SheRatesDogs (@SheRatesDogs) June 17, 2020

Just a few illegal emails I have from him. @chrisdelia I was 17. pic.twitter.com/3ldg0b0AoI — Clara Schaller (@clara_schaller) June 17, 2020

although i’ve been publicly saying it for years, FUCK Chris D’elia. he solicited nudes off of me when i was 17 years old and constantly messaged me whenever he was touring vancouver and asked me to come backstage to his shows. — goblin (@michaelacoletta) June 17, 2020

fuck you @chrisdelia. you solicited nudes from minors while u were in vancouver and tried to fuck my friend when we were 16, and when i called u out on twitter you told her you’d ruin her life if i didn’t delete it. absolute pedophile scumbag — meg (@badhandjob) June 17, 2020

this Chris D'Elia shit is wild, but I guess it's always the first person you suspect — Django Gold (@django) June 17, 2020

who could've known Chris D'Elia was a creep other than anyone who's ever looked at him or heard him say things — Lane Moore (@hellolanemoore) June 17, 2020

“And I would’ve gotten away with it too, if it weren’t for you meddling kids!” – Chris D’Elia — Sasheer Zamata (@thesheertruth) June 17, 2020