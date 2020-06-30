Curb Your Enthusasiam Renewed For Eleventh Season

Curb Your Enthusasiam (HBO)

HBO is bringing Larry David back for another go-around, renewing Curb Your Enthusasiam for an eleventh season.

HBO Programming VP Amy Gravitt announced the show’s renewal on Tuesday, revealing that “Larry is already busy writing, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”



For his part, David added in a statement, “Believe me, I’m as upset about this as you are. One day I can only hope that HBO will come to their senses and grant me the cancellation I so richly deserve.”

