Cut Copy Announce New Album Freeze, Melt, Premiere “Cold Water”: Stream

Cut Copy, photo by Tamar Levine

Get ready to bust a move. Electronic favorites Cut Copy have just announced Freeze, Melt, their new album and sixth studio full-length to date. It’s due out August 21st via Cutters Records / The Orchard, but they’re giving fans an early taste with “Cold Water” and an atmospheric music video right now.

Technically, this is the second song we’ve heard off the record, following last month’s out-of-nowhere number “Love Is All We Share”. “Cold Water” continues a similar strain of visceral, flowing dance music guided by Dan Whitford’s unique voice, where the pulsing, ’80s-style synth beat softens its edge with his cascading vocal melodies. According to a statement from Whitford, “Cold Water” was one of the first songs Cut Copy penned after touring behind their last album, 2017’s Haiku From Zero.



“I’d moved to Copenhagen and had been listening to a lot more ambient and instrumental electronic music and as a result ‘Cold Water’ felt quite different to songs we’d made in the past,” says Whitford. “It was less dance, but more atmospheric. Also the subject matter explores love in today’s context, where the climate and fate of the planet are becoming increasingly uncertain. Once we’d finished it, it felt like we’d placed a marker in the ground, guiding us in a new musical direction.”

In the music video, contemporary artist Takeshi Murata creates a shifting calm by shifting the camera’s gaze between curtains fluttering by an open window and slow-motion rolls of the ocean’s surface. The back-and-forth juxtaposition creates an unruly, anxious tension despite the peacefulness of the fluid motions themselves. The longer it continues, the more it feels like a surprisingly fitting visual. Watch it below.

Pre-orders for Freeze, Melt are currently ongoing, including special merch bundles. Check out the album artwork and complete tracklist after the jump.

Freeze, Melt Artwork:

Freeze, Melt Tracklist:

01. 1. Cold Water

02. Like Breaking Glass

03. Love Is All We Share

04. Stop, Horizon

05. Running In The Grass

06. A Perfect Day

07. Rain

08. In Transit