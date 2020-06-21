D.L. Hughley Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Collapsing On Stage

D.L. Hughley, photo via Getty

Comedian D.L. Hughley says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing during a show in Nashville on Friday night.

Hughley, 57, was performing at Zanies Comedy Club when he suddenly fainted. His manager and several other people carried him off the stage, and he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he was treated for exhaustion and dehydration. Doctors also conducted a battery of tests and determined that he had contracted coronavirus.



In a video posted to social media, Hughley said he didn’t have any symptoms related to COVID-19, and it’s unclear whether the virus contributed to him collapsing. He was released from the hospital on Saturday and will spend the next 14 days in self-isolation.

Below, you can watch Hughley’s aforementioned video message, as well as footage of him collapsing on stage.