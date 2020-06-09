Danny Trejo Chases Butterflies on his Animal Crossing Island: Watch

Danny Trejo is the guy who uses his blade to find bloody vengeance in Machete, who plays the lead character in a movie called Bad Ass, and who has to have a nickname to keep track of his victims in Con Air. But on his Animal Crossing: New Horizons island, he just likes to sell tacos and catch butterflies.

Trejo is the newest correspondent for Animal Talking, a YouTube talkshow set in the world of Animal Crossing hosted by screenwriter Gary Whitta (The Book of Eli, co-writer of the story for Rogue One). To kick off his “Danny’s Diary” segment, Trejo gave Whitta a tour of his personally customized land, Danny’s Island.



As you can see in the video ahead, Danny has set up quite a nice space for his cute little avatar. There’s a muscle beach gym where he can pump iron, a money tree right in front of his house, and a digital Trejo’s Taco Stand where he cooks up pineapple fritters. Mostly, however, Trejo appears to spend his time catching butterflies, which he keeps in his pocket to whimsically let free whenever the world needs a little brightening.

In fact, Trejo says most of his money in Animal Crossing is made from fishing and butterfly hunting. This is the guy whose severed head exploded on a turtle in Breaking Bad.

Of course, that’s just his acting career, and Trejo is clearly just a big ol’ softy in real — or at least simulated — life. Watch the debut episode of “Danny’s Diary” below. If you want a chance to come across the animated Trejo yourself, grab Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch.