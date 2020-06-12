Chris Carrabba in Hospital via Twitter

Never doubt the conviction of Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba.

On Thursday evening, the singer-songwriter shared a message on Twitter, reporting that he’s recovering from a nasty motorcycle accident earlier this month, complete with a photo from the hospital room. However, that did not stop him from showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.



“Hi friends on June 6th I was in a motorcycle accident,” Carrabba wrote. “My injuries were severe, but not life threatening. I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude. I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come.”

From there, Carabba pivoted away from himself and to the world at large, adding, “I have not lost sight of the social issues at hand and even in the condition I’m in I find it important to state that I stand with black lives matter.”

However, due to his injuries, he added that, “I will not be able to follow the news as much as I normally would. If you don’t hear from me on critical social issue I trust that you will know where I stand.”

Consult the full tweet below. In related news, the band recently dropped their first greatest hits collection, The Best Ones of the Best Ones, this past January. They also covered Post Malone.